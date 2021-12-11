By Sylvester Kwentua

Popular Nigerian Actress, Biodun Okeowo famously known as Omoborty, has opined that evil people always think the world is against them. According to her, this is because of their evil hearts. In a recent social media post, Omoborty stressed that the mentality and attitude of evil doers often misleads them.

“Sometimes no one is fighting you. No one is against you. It is just your mentality and attitude, misleading you. Most of the time , it is because of your evil heart.” Omoborty preached.

In another news, Omoborty recently revealed that she was scared of using her toilet, for fear of seeing a snake. In a video she posted online where she spoke the Hausa language, the sexy actress revealed she was doing her thing in a bag and disposing of it; a habit known as ‘shot-put’ on the streets.

“Gara short put din… the fear of snakes in the toilet is something else..Who can relate?” She revealed.