By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Every sin we commit on earth must originate from either of pride or lust and one could scarcely commit sin without knowing.

In other words, we are responsible for every sin we commit and the sin(s) come from within us, leaving us with no chance to blame the devil or anyone else.

The origin of sin

Many people believe the fallacy that money or the love of it is the root or origin of all evils. Money is undoubtedly evil according to Christ but money couldn’t be the root since there had been evil much earlier than the invention of money as a medium of exchange and determinant of values.

The Mesopotamian shekel (the first known form of currency) surfaced about 5,000 years ago and the earliest known mints date to 650 and 600 B.C. in Asia Minor, where the elites of Lydia and Ionia used stamped silver and gold coins to pay armies but man had been committing sin or evil since the creation. Money is the mammon (a demon called mammon) of unrighteousness but it isn’t the root of sin or evil. The heart (mind) of man is the root of all evil, sin or wickedness as Christ explains below.

Mar 7:14 And when he had called all the people unto him, he said unto them, Hearken unto me every one of you, and understand:

Mar 7:15 There is nothing from without a man, that entering into him can defile him: but the things which come out of him, those are they that defile the man.

Mar 7:16 If any man have ears to hear, let him hear.

Mar 7:17 And when he was entered into the house from the people, his disciples asked him concerning the parable.

Mar 7:18 And he saith unto them, Are ye so without understanding also? Do ye not perceive, that whatsoever thing from without entereth into the man, it cannot defile him;

Mar 7:19 Because it entereth not into his heart, but into the belly, and goeth out into the draught, purging all meats?

Mar 7:20 And he said, That which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man.

Mar 7:21 For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders,

Mar 7:22 Thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness:

Mar 7:23 All these evil things come from within, and defile the man.

Jer_17:9 The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?

1Jn_2:16 For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.

Pride

One of the numerous definitions of pride is a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements, the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from qualities or possessions that are widely admired or the quality of having an excessively high opinion of oneself or one’s own importance according to Oxford.

Pride is the opposite of humility or meekness and whereas pride is abominable before God, meekness or humility is that quality or virtue that’s esteemed highest in God’s presence. One has to run away from pride because the destructive potential of pride is beyond that of the devil. In fact, everyone needs deliverance by heaven from pride but not many people understand the gravity of the problem occasioned by pride.

Job 33:15 In a dream, in a vision of the night, when deep sleep falleth upon men, in slumberings upon the bed;

Job 33:16 Then he openeth the ears of men, and sealeth their instruction,

Job 33:17 That he may withdraw man from his purpose, and hide pride from man.

Job 33:18 He keepeth back his soul from the pit, and his life from perishing by the sword.

The above scripture tells us why we need to know and operate within the limits of God’s will for us as individuals. The reason is that our human or natural purpose will always tend to pride and destruction if God doesn’t intervene as in the quoted scripture. A proud man believes he’s always right and would hardly ask God (and wait) for direction but a humble man knows he couldn’t see beyond his nose, so, he’s always asking for direction from God.

If the steps of the righteous are ordered by God, it means that sinners are those who do whatever they purpose in their hearts without recourse to God’s will or direction. This is away from the classical definition of sinners as prostitutes, thieves and robbers, liars, etc. Please, stop here and think! Who’s been directing your decisions so far in life with respect to job, marriage, education, investments, place to live, etc.? Your sincere response would tell you whether you’re a righteous man or a sinner. If you’re a sinner by your own judgment, repent and make peace with God. Thankfully, he’s always waiting for us to repent and come home from wandering in the “far country” or the land of the dead. Then he’d kill the fatted cow and the party would begin! Amen!!

A proud man believes in his abilities which include that of his relatives and friends and his case is worsened when his relatives and friends are, indeed, people of means or the ‘timber and caliber’ of the society who’re always there to provide his needs. That takes him farther away from God and deeper into destruction. Let’s take a look at this counsel of God below.

Psa 27:10 When my father and my mother forsake me, then the LORD will take me up.

The above passage is saying that God won’t come to our aid until the world has rejected us but we, in ignorance, are sad when we’re rejected or excluded by this sinful world. May the Lord open our eyes now, in Jesus’ mighty name. Amen.

The only reason we fight is pride

Whenever we fight, we’re wrong and pride is the only reason why we fight in this world. We’re always wrong and ungodly whenever we fight because a fight won’t hold if at least one party is humble or godly. It takes at least two people or groups to fight and if one or both parties elect to turn the other cheek, the fight dies naturally. So, whenever two people fight, both of them are wrong and ungodly. A child of God will always turn the other cheek.

A humble man is most unlikely to brag and look for trouble but a proud man will always brag and fight because he has the means including wealth of money and political leverages.

Pro 13:10 Only by pride cometh contention: but with the well advised is wisdom.

Pride shows up in so many shades. A proud man would hardly apologize or accept he was wrong but a proud man will always win an argument. The church of God is in a mess because of proud men (and women). A man who should simply answer by his name becomes a pastor, bishop, overseer, superintendent, etc., answering names we’re forbidden from answering because of Pride. Pride makes men start churches and literally become the gods of such churches to the peril of their souls.

Mat 23:8 But be not ye called Rabbi: for one is your Master, even Christ; and all ye are brethren.

Mat 23:9 And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.

Mat 23:10 Neither be ye called masters: for one is your Master, even Christ.

Mat 23:11 But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant.

Mat 23:12 And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.

Almost every other vice stems from pride. A proud man would hardly say things as they are without adding or removing something to add to their own relevance. He’s ashamed of poverty and lack but he’s not ashamed of sin.

Lust

Lust as a psychological force produces intense desire for something, or circumstance which is not the will or purpose of God for someone. Lust could be manifest as the lust for food, sex, money, or power etc. It could occur as the lust for food (which leads to gluttony) as different from the need for food. Lust is similar to but distinguished from passion, in that passion propels people to achieve godly objectives whereas lust doesn’t.

When we desire something outside of the God-defined limits, we’re lusting after such a thing and it leads to destruction. Eating when we’re not hungry, engaging in sexual affair outside marriage, masturbation, sexual perversion as in the case of LGBTQ, taking what doesn’t belong to us, living beyond one’s means, etc. are all activities that arise from the foundation of lust in people’s hearts.

Lust and pride are sinful (give rise to sinful activities) and sin is the only thing that kills a man. No one dies of corona virus, road accidents, plane crashes, gun shots, diseases, etc. because none of the aforementioned has capacity to separate man from the living God. Only sin separates man from God, both on earth and in eternity.

Let’s conclude by saying that anyone who elects to repent could do so and that God is always ready, willing and able to receive sinners who repent.

Psa 86:5 For thou, Lord, art good, and ready to forgive; and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon thee.

Isa 43:25 I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.

God forgives and forgets, why should a sinner still perish in his sins?

Christ is called the Lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world because Christ came to call sinners to repentance and bring forgiveness down to the realm of man, thus opening up the opportunity for forgiveness and salvation to all. Prior to his intervention, forgiveness was God’s exclusive preserve but he broadened the opportunity by revealing that man could actually forgive, just as God forgives! The only reason a man won’t receive forgiveness from God is if he doesn’t forgive others.

God forgives and man forgives, why should anyone still die in sins? It’s only possible for a man to perish if he refuses to repent and/or forgive others. This revelation is how Christ saves people; he doesn’t save people by dying on the cross or by resurrecting from the dead. He died because wicked men killed him in their vain plot to stop his mission but God overruled their efforts by raising him from the dead, three days later. He didn’t want to be killed because he prayed against it but he accepted to be killed because God told him to allow them kill him since it would bring great glory to God upon his rise from the dead.

It was an extreme case of submission and faith in God for Christ to have allowed men to kill him and be raised the third day. He did that to show us the length we should go in trusting and submitting to God and it’s also a valuable lesson to teach us that the glory of God sometimes (if not most times) is in our shame and affliction. The Lord Jesus Christ bless your hearts.

