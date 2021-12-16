BetKing Supports the 2021 Edition of the Aba Fashion Week









Continuing its support following a successful event last year, BetKing sponsored and supported the second edition of Aba Fashion Week which held from 6th – 10th December 2021.

The weeklong event was filled with buzz, elegance and excitement as Fashion Designers in the Aba Fashion Industry showcased their creativity and innovation on the runway. During Aba’s Fashion biggest week, Participants and Fashion enthusiasts were treated to engaging activities such as The Streets Fashion Show, The AFW Masterclass, and lots more.



BetKing, in its bid to promote “that betking feeling” through support of the Aba Fashion Industry, provided the residents of Aba with an incredible experience, as all attendees witnessed the talents and modern designs of young fashion entrepreneurs in the industry.

Aba is known to be the hub of Fashion due to its wide array of fashion designers, beautiful fabrics, and innovative fashion craftsmen/women. One of the organizers of the event, Sam Hart noted that the Aba Fashion Industry is one of the key drivers of economic growth in Abia state.



By partnering with the organizers of Aba Fashion Week in 2 successive years, BetKing recognizes its potential and hopes to support and promote entrepreneurship within the community.

The Managing Director of KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke stated “Aba Fashion Week creates an avenue for creative entrepreneurs in the thriving fashion industry in Aba to get discovery, and this aligns with our commitment to support the growing creative sector in Nigeria. We will continue to support initiatives that empower young people in Nigeria”.



BetKing Nigeria launched in 2018 and has grown to be a forerunner in the Nigerian sports betting and digital entertainment Industry. Its focus on the Aba Fashion Industry is one of its many CSR initiatives to help communities and industries across Nigeria.