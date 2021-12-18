By Moses Nosike

The practitioners, in their remarks at this year’s edition of the Award, held in Lagos, recently, noted that the association had continued to raise the stakes in the industry, with the awards, while also encouraging brands to do more.

Speaking at the event, the President, Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Mr. Femi Adelusi, commended the association for coming up with an award, designed to recognise brands for their sterling performances over the year, noting that the initiative would, without doubt, go a long way in boosting the growth of the industry.

The President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko, would however laud ADVAN for the quality and consistency of the Award.“Besides making the Awards credible, it has also gone a long way in making it one of the most impactful awards in the nation’s integrated marketing communication space”.

Immediate past President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Prince Tony Agenmonmen, also commended the association for ‘staying the course’, adding that celebrating brands with outstanding performances would only elicit more positive feats from such brands, and with outstanding implications for the marketing communication industry.

In her remarks, the President of ADVAN, Bunmi Adeniba, explained that the annual marketing event was designed to acknowledge and reward marketing professionals that had made outstanding contributions to the profession.