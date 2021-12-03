.

– As angry residents mob policemen, dump corpses at the police station

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There was pandemonium at the Ota-Efun area of Osogbo, Osun state capital on Friday when a policeman killed a rig operator and shot the truck driver.

This is as an angry resident descended on the policeman, beat him to a stupor before he was taken to the police station, along with the body of the rig operator.

Kabiru Bapai, the rig’s Chief Operator was shot in the chest after protesting the policeman shooting of the driver, Harisu Musa.

It was gathered that the Shekeenah Zelter global concept’s rig truck driven by Musa developed a fault at Ota-Efun area of the state capital and after efforts to repair it proved futile, the driver attempted to make a detour back to the office and the engine went off.

An eyewitness disclosed that some policeman in a commercial minibus known as Korope were allegedly chasing suspects along Osogbo Ikirun road when they stumbled on the truck.

“The bus parked, maybe because the suspects manoeuvred through their way past the truck, and about three gun-wielding policemen alighted from it and confronted the driver.

“They were speaking in English the driver and the chief Operator only understand Hausa and were responding in the language. Suddenly, the policeman shot the driver in the hand.

“The deceased’s quickly moved closer to the scene and challenged the policeman for shooting his partner, the policeman descended on him, hit him severally with the butt of the gun before shooting him on the chest”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Operating partner of the Company, Bayou Daodu, while demanding that the police make public the trigger-happy policeman, alleged police of attempted cover-up on the matter.

“The deceased’s body and the suspected policeman were taken to the police station before the body was taken to the morgue at Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

I later went to the station to meet the Divisional Police Officer demanding to see the policeman but they said he was also taken to the hospital for treatment and they did not reveal where he was taken.

“I don’t know what required that people should be shot at by policeman because their truck developed a fault. They came from Ede and headed towards Igbajo to drill a borehole before the truck developed a mechanical fault and someone just killed the operator and inflicted gunshot injury on the driver. We won’t rest until the culprit is punished for his act”, he added.

Meanwhile, an attempt to get a police reaction proved abortive as the spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola did not pick calls put to her phone nor reply to text messages sent to her phone or WhatsApp number.

Vanguard News Nigeria