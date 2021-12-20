The Police in Ogun have arrested two suspected members of a kidnap syndicate terrorising Ijebu-Ode and its environs.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said that the two suspects, who were 46 years and 28 years respectively, were arrested following series of kidnap cases in Ijebu-Ode.

He said that consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, gave an order to all the DPOs in the area to fish out the perpetrators within a timeframe.

The PPRO said that it was the arrest of the first suspect that led to the arrest of the other.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO, Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, and his crack detectives embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which subsequently led to the arrest of the first suspect on Dec. 8, in his house at Ijebu-Ode.

“His arrest and confession led to the apprehension of the second suspect in his hideout, also in Ijebu-Ode.

“Upon interrogation, the two suspects confessed to having participated in four different kidnap operations in Ijebu-Ode.

“They confessed to being part of a syndicate that kidnapped one Alhaja Salam Mojisola, on Dec. 6 at the entrance of her house at Akinsanya street, Mobalufon, Ijebu-Ode,” he said.

Oyeyemi further said that the suspect also confessed to the kidnap of one Mrs Olaitan Daodu on Jan. 26.

“One Mrs Abimbola Lateefat, the Deputy Director, ICT Department, Tai Solarin University of Education, was also kidnapped by the gang on May 20.

“They also participated in kidnapping one Mrs Adegoke on Atan-Ijebu road,” the police spokesperson said.

According to him, the two suspects specialise in scouting to identify and monitor their would-be victims from their business places to their houses.

Oyeyemi said that thereafter, they would inform other members of the gang who would then block their victims, mostly at the entrance of their houses and abduct them.

He said that a Toyota Camry car, with registration number: GGE 200 FN, which was their operational vehicle, had also been recovered.

The commissioner of police commended the resilience of the operatives for smashing the syndicate.

He ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigations and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Bankole also ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the syndicate with the view to bringing them to justice.

He expressed his command’s readiness to fish out any criminal hibernating within the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria