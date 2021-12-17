By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that beside the nation being under policed, the pervasive corruption is undermining Nigeria’s ability to remain secured.

Sanwo-Olu, however, stressed that the insecurity situation in Nigeria is a collective responsibility of all citizenry to address.

The governor, made the remarks at the 6th Biennial conference of NASFAT, with the theme: ‘Security and Good Governance: Imperative for Faith based Organizations,” held at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque’s, Multipurpose Hall, Alausa, Ikeja on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, noted that though, security is the concern of government; it requires the support of citizenry to provide the partnership upon which the security apparatus is built.

The governor stated that the consistent weaponization of religion, ethnicity and other areas of difference must stop if a virile nation is to be built.

While stating what religious leaders must engage with their followers and change the content of sermons, Sanwo-Olu said, ‘as leaders of faith based organization, it is essential to always feed the hearts of the Ummah with words from Holy Quran and that will always prompt them to act and live in obedience to Almighty Allah.”

He also noted that though the various state and federal governments have committed a lot of funds to security, “it is the re-examination of values that will ensure a secured nation.”

While urging all Nigerians to engaged in fixing the nation so as to make it conducive for the younger ones, the governor stated that; ‘if peace is to reign and unity is to be attained among populace, we must see ourselves as human being before any other primordial considerations.”

Sanwo-Olu, also urged religious leaders to consistently ‘speaking truth to power when and if need be, that way we hold our leaders accountable to ensure they lead us justly.”