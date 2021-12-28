By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned what it called the violent attack on its Zamfara state, describing it as a direct assault on democracy.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said “Nigerians were horrified as All Progressives Congress, APC thugs invaded the venue of our congress in Samaru in Gusau, unleashed violence on our members, vandalized materials and vehicles after which they descended on the PDP secretariat, tore the PDP flags as well as Nigerian flags, all in their bid to orchestrate tension in the state and disrupt our congress.”

The statement continued: “Nevertheless, the success of the PDP Congress in Zamfara state despite the attacks shows that the PDP is in firm control of the state even with Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection to the APC and that we will never relent in our determination to reclaim our electoral mandate taken to the APC by Governor Matawalle and other feeble-minded deserters.

“For those who took benefit of PDP structure to attain power in Zamfara state, only to turn around to inflict violence on the same structure; they have only demonstrated the absence of moral and character in the guise of politics. History will judge their level of inconsistency, betrayal and low-grade morale.

“APC has been in panic mode over the sustained formidability and penetrating popularity of the PDP in Zamfara state and sought every means including violence, threats and coercion to stop our congress; a scheme that was firmly resisted by our Party and the people of the state.

“APC’s pitiable failure to stop the PDP Zamfara congress is a bitter foretaste of the inevitable crushing defeat that awaits Governor Matawalle and his fizzling APC at all levels in the 2023 elections.

“Our party salutes the courage and resolve of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, other leaders, critical stakeholders and all members of the PDP in the state for resisting the machinations of the APC and ensuring the successful conduct of our state congress.

“The PDP congratulates the newly elected officers of our party in Zamfara state led by the new state chairman-elect, Col. Bala Mande (retd) and urges them to remain united and alert for the task ahead as Nigerians chart a new course for our nation in solidarity with the PDP’s rescue and rebuild mission.”

Vanguard News Nigeria