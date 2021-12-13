Governor Nyesom Wike

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, congratulated Rivers state governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

In a goodwill message signed by spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP described Governor wike as a fearless, outspoken and selfless leader, “who embodies the PDP’s fighting spirit and firm resistance against injustice, abuse of process, violation of rules, divisiveness, suppression and anti-democratic tendencies in our country.”

The statement continued: “Over the years, as a local government chairman, Minister of the Federal Republic and now two term elected governor of Rivers state, Governor Wike has distinguished himself as a relentless frontrunner in the quest for the unity, stability and development of our country.

“A kindhearted leader and lover of the people, Governor Wike spares nothing in the pursuit of the rights as well as the welfare of all Nigerians.

“Moreover, the PDP relishes Governor Wike’s massive human capital and infrastructural development across Rivers state; particularly in the critical sectors of road development, electricity, oil and gas, transportation, education, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, urban renewal and rural development among others, for which he is celebrated across our nation as ‘Mr. Project”.

“The PDP appreciates Governor Wike’s untiring sacrificial roles, along with his colleague governors and other party leaders, in salvaging and stabilizing the party and particularly in the current efforts to reposition it for the task of rescuing and rebuilding our country.

“The PDP heartily congratulates Governor Wike on his birthday and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health in the service of our dear fatherland.”

