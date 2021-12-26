By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has consoled former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on the death of his immediate younger brother, Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso.



The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba said it is saddened by the death of Inuwa Kwankwaso, “a humble and very patriotic Nigerian, who remained committed to the service of our dear fatherland to the end.”



The statement further read: “Inuwa was a dedicated civil servant and resourceful agricultural engineer who made enormous sacrifices towards the development of the agricultural sector in our country.



“The PDP recalls his contributions to agricultural research, food production, environmental protection and afforestation efforts in our country, particularly the afforestation project in Kano state. It is indeed heartbreaking that this great Nigerian left the stage at the time his wealth of experience and commitment to service are needed the most.



“Inuwa’s selflessness and unwavering commitment to duty clearly derived from his affinity with his elder brother, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in his exemplary leadership and sacrificial roles towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.



“The PDP family deeply shares in Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s pain at this moment of grief, knowing the anguish of losing a very close and dearly beloved younger brother.



“Our party commiserates with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Inuwa’s wife and children as well as the government and people of Kano state for this irreparable loss. We pray to God to comfort his family and grant his soul a peaceful repose.”