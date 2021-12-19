Gerald Okonkwo, professionally known as Gerald Black is the Lead Consultant at Microblack Consults; a leading consulting firm focused on working with business owners to ensure their business growth and success.

Gerald is also the Founder of Parkit; an autotech vehicle care startup, acquired by Fixit45 (a spin-off of Cars45), where he took up capacity as the Vice President of Business Development.

He is what most people call a serial entrepreneur having founded Wefix Maintenance Company and iFixng.com in 2011 and 2016 respectively what began as a favourite name in household cleaning and facility management services built up a series of events that led to setting up Parkit in 2018, the gold standard in car wash and vehicle care providing jobs for over 50 young people.

Gerald attended Madonna University (B.Eng; Computer Engineering), London Academy Business School (P.GD; Project Management, Certification; Business Administration and Management).

He has also attended the Harvard Business School (Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies Harvardx Course), Heritage Bank Business Clinic and the Variant Advisory Mentorship Programme.

Gerald is involved in various youth and teen orientation programs; his speaking career started in 2012 where he worked with the Delta State Broadcasting Service on an orientation series called orientation platform, volunteered with Freshspring; a youth focused NGO rehabilitating and mentoring youths.

He has also worked with Heritage bank on various online youth engagement series; one of which was “how to start your business as a student”, and participated in the National Career fair “the bold more” as a panelist in 2017.

Gerald also leverages his social media handles to get across hundreds of people, passing across messages of hope and real practical guidelines on how to be a successful entrepreneur.

With a high reputation for being a seasoned mentor, Gerald champions the support entrepreneurs need to achieve specific career goals. We’re all going to hit speed bumps and go through uncertainty in life and so we need someone who can give us a psychological lift and help us see light through the cracks during challenging times.

Gerald keeps his mentees overall best interests in mind, they can be particularly insightful when it comes to setting priorities, achieving work-life balance, and not losing sight of values, With his most recent appointed as an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, this will provide yet a bigger platform for him to reach a much wider audience.

Gerald is also the host of the Talk Show – THE GERALD BLACK SHOW; where he showcases young talents doing amazing things in Africa, having interactions with them as to how they’re able to reach those heights, hurdles faced and successes recorded. This in turn acts as a motivation for other young talents who come across the show.