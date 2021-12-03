.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Barely 24 hours after insurgents attempted to infiltrate the military base in Rann which led to the killing of 7 soldiers including the Commanding Officer and scores of terrorists, another set of armed members of the ISWAP group have infiltrated Mallam Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area of Borno state.

Mallam Fatori shares an international border with the Niger Republic where Governor Babagana Zulum in his quest to close IDPs camps on or before December 2021 had personally led troops for clearance of the ghost town a few weeks ago with a view to restoring civil authority.

Most fleeing residents of Mallam Fatori town had spent years in Bosso region of Niger Rebuplic, Unfortunately, in storming the ghost town, the governor was lucky to escape unhurt as the terrorists fired grenades into the town that fateful day.

Sources said, “presently Mallam Fatori is under Boko haram attack with the firing of arms coming from different directions.”

Mallam Fatori is about a 250km drive north of Maiduguri, but due to the closure of roads, motorists have to take through Yobe state- Bosso in the Niger Republic before manoeuvring into the town.

As it is, the number of casualties cannot be ascertained as the fight is still ongoing between the invaders and the troops without a telecommunication network.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer ASP Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time.

