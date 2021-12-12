The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 1,912,394 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the state.

Abayomi disclosed this on Sunday through its official Instagram account @profakinabayomi while giving the state’s Vaccination Update as at December 10.

According to him, 864, 467 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were administered as first dose, while 494, 385 of the vaccine were administered as the second dose.

The commissioner noted that for the Moderna vaccine, 317, 784 were administered as the first dose, while 235, 758 were administered for the second dose.

Abayomi noted that 3.04 per cent of the targeted population had received two doses of the vaccines.

ALSO READ: Repentant wife, Taiwo Obasanjo, ‘publicly’ begs OBJ: I’m genuinely sorry

He said that 13, 905, 615 doses of vaccines need to be administered for the state to achieve its herd immunity target.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos on March 12 flagged off its COVID-19 vaccination; prioritising frontline health workers in the first phase of the exercise with 507,000 doses received from the Federal Government.

The state on Oct. 27 launched a mass vaccination campaign in collaboration with the private sector against COVID-19 to control the spread of the virus and achieve herd immunity.

The campaign targets four million residents of the state for full vaccination before the end of 2021.

This is expected to increase the percentage of vaccinated residents of Lagos to 30 per cent within one year.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria