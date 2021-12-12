.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The lawmaker representing Osun-East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi has facilitated the training of 115 youths from the district in Information Communication Technology and solar energy installation training.

He also empowered the youths with necessary working tools worth millions of naira to enable them to earn means of livelihood.

The 5-day training programme had participants drawn from the ten local government areas of the Senatorial District and the area office in Modakeke.

Fadahunsi, who was represented by Mr Wole Afolaju at the presentation of working tools to the trainees, said, “youths constituted the largest percentage of the country’s population hence they must be catered for adequately.

“It is not true that the series of empowerment programmes we have done is politically motivated. I will continue to strive towards making life more conducive for my constituents and make sure you get quality means of livelihood”.

Lead trainer, Mrs Ursula Womo expressed optimism that the programme would not only assist the beneficiaries to be self-sufficient but will also help to address problems associated with electricity generation in the Senatorial District.

Two of the beneficiaries Messrs Sunday Ojojolu and Sunday Iyiade commended Senator Fadahunsi for the kind gesture, saying he has rightly placed them on the path of self-sustainability.

