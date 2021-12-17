Top Music executive and serial entrepreneur, Paul Cole Chiori better known as Ossy Achievas as part of giving support and encouragement to others have this time around pen down emotional appreciation post to his sibling and filmmaker, Daniel Cole Chiori for his doggedness and constant handwork.

Daniel who is currently spare-heading the upcoming debut concert of buzzing artist, Buju is not leaving any stone unturned towards achieving success come Wednesday December 22, 2021 at the Balmoral event center, federal palace hotel.

In appreciating his brother, Ossy wrote, ‘ At just 23, this young man came to me with the proposal and idea for Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC) in 2014, he told me about all the possibilities of getting the Street King, @Olamide, to headlining Eko Hotel. It didn’t look like good business then because of how expensive it was to produce shows at the prestigious venue, being the business man I am, I suggested MI who was equally hot in his own right at the time and I felt he would sell more at the venue but Daniel insisted his conviction was Baddo.

As my brother’s keeper and believer, I just told him the cost of production was above my budget for that year and if he could get a partner, @achievassvents will gladly invest majorly too. It took him just under 7 days to convince my sister and friend @deitytoro who was then fully a big madam at Apapa Port, he got her so interested in the project that she didn’t only invest, but got involved 100% in the project.

We met with Ola, proposed the idea to him, he accepted and we turned Eko Hotel to our play ground, from OLIC123, 2014, 15 and 16, all sold out, we produced @davido 30BG Concert 2017, Burna Boy live 2018, Kizz Daniel, 2baba, Zlatan, Future in 2019 and Burna, Buju, Wizkid and PATORANKING in 2021. His drive gave birth to this whole movement today and I want to use this medium to give this young man his well deserved flower!

I believe so much in the younger generation, I believe in their ideas and creativity and I’m open to investing and collaborating with them.

I just want to use this opportunity to also Congratulate my younger brother, mentor, friend and inspiration @mansacole on Buju “Sorry I’m Late” Concert Project, it’s his first solo project and he is pulling it off perfectly, it’s sold out in a bit.