Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

•Nigeria needs inventory of transport assets for proper planning — Jamoh

By Providence Adeyinka

VICE President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Federal Government is relying on Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, CIOTA, to help chart the right part for transport development in the country.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the Third National Transport Summit organised by CIOTA, with the theme, “Regulating The Transport Sector In Nigeria: The State of the Art and The Years Ahead.”

The Vice President, who was represented by Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, said the Federal Government would adopt the recommendations of the conference as a critical document for future planning.

He said the Federal Government holds the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) in high regard as a professional body the country can rely on for direction in transport policy planning and administration.

Earlier in his address, the CIOTA president, who is also Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said, “This theme is a call to a renewed scrutiny, supervision and stocktaking within the transportation sector.

“Critical regulatory obligations such as transportation safety, quality control, documentation and licensing, information sharing and data mining, professional education and public enlightenment; enforcement of the rules and standardisation of procedures for seamless collaboration amongst statutory institutions with mandates are imperatives for the making of a sustainable and economically viable transport sector in Nigeria.

“It is also time to take stock nationally of all the transportation assets of Nigeria. CIOTA pledges to play a supportive role in this regard. We are officially assuring the government at federal and state levels that the institute’s professional base is ready and at your disposal.

“We believe that proper inventory of our national transportation assets will address the following important concerns: what is our exact national requirement in terms of transportation assets in order to avoid duplication, underproduction or under-investment? We must first ascertain what we need to enable us fill in the gaps.”