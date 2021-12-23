'Osimhen wants to be highest goalscorer in AFCON'

Osimhen

By Tony Ubani

All doubts concerning the avail ability of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for the Super Eagles at next month’s AFCON in Cameroon have been cleared by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Osimhen suffered facial injuries in a Serie A game between Napoli and Inter Milan in November and feared he would need at least three months to recover from surgery.

That prognosis put paid to any ambition he held of featuring at the competition in Cameroun.

But the 22-year-old striker dispelled such thoughts when he tweeted that he would be available for selection if needed by the coaches.

Fears that his Club could checkmate his featuring for Nigeria in Cameroon was quashed by NFF President Amaju Pinnick who said that all players listed by Nigeria would be present in Cameroon.

”Osimhen is fine. He’s eager and hungry to play at the Nations Cup. I speak with him always and he wants to be the highest goalscorer in AFCON.

“All those talks of him not featuring is politics. Leave that aspect to us. I can tell you confidently that all Nigerian players listed by the coach will be in Cameroon for the Nations Cup,’, Amaju emphasised.

Asked about the possibility of the Nations Cup suffering a last minute postponement because of fears of Omicron, the NFF supremo said that the competition would go ahead as planned.

”There were issues on health as it concerns the highly contagious Omicron but Cameroon would come up with top notch protocol in that regard.

“The host is ready and they have built a lot of infrastructure. There won’t be any postponement,” Amaju said.

Vanguard News Nigeria