Focused Girls’ Moral Regeneration Initiative, a non-profit organization, has released a song titled, ‘Focused Girls’ song in Lagos.

According to the founder of the organization, Mrs Ajoke Erogbogbo- Gbeleyi, a rtd Director of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, the song released showed the NGO’s commitment to the vision of moral re-armament in African Teenagers and the society at large.

“The song, Focused Girls is poised to convince as many boys and girls as possible to embrace the path of rectitude in a permissive society and persuade as many boys as possible to stop making girls endangered species in a world of uncontrolled permissiveness.

“African youths must arise and lead their countries aright by embracing moral regeneration, the strongest force and foundation to greater glory”. She added.

Erogbogbo- Gbeleyi further explained that the song started with a powerful mission statement and the readiness to make a significant impact on how to curb moral decadence.

She is optimistic that the song will be embraced by millions of boys and girls across Africa in order to curb the undue peer pressure and influence of the influx of unguarded literature in recent times particularly through the Internet.

Focused Girls’ Song, produced by David Awoseso of Dave Music House Production is written by Ajoke Erogbogbo-Gbeleyi, Oladapo Gbeleyi & Nanya Ijeh.

The Non – governmental organization intends to get an endorsement from the corporate sector, Federal & State Governments (including their Schools), Higher Institutions of learning and Private Primary and Secondary Schools, as well as concerned individuals, for a wide outreach across Nigeria and Africa with a view to inculcating worthy ideals in the minds of the present and future leaders, who need consistent guidance to stay off all forms of vices, for their healthy and spiritual development, those of others and the society at large, including the upcoming generations.

