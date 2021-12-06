By Arogbonlo Israel

Fans of Big Brother Naija Season ‘6’ winner, Hazel Oyeze Onuo aka Whitemoney on Monday, took to social media to advise the reality TV star following his debut song.

Some fans who could not hide their displeasure over the music video, advised the reality TV star “not to spend his N90 million Big Brother Naija big prize on music”.

The advice came a few hours after the BBNaija star’s debut single “Selense,” was released.

“Whitemoney, don’t waste that funds on music. Thank you,” the fan, who goes by the Twitter handle @taiwoalabiho2, stated in appeal to Whitemoney.

Another fan with the Twitter handle @lloydtweetz appeled; “Yea Whitemoney needs to focus on opening a fast food, never let him in the studio again.”

@Just_Cleverlyy supported the claim above; “Something wey Whitemoney suppose open restaurant w* go open studio begin sing.”

@Tunde4L noted; “Music is not for everybody, Whitemoney should know that by now.”

@2muchdrag opined; “I think Whitemoney’s song sound better with earpiece.”

@Ojiaku96 said; “Who made it a law that all male BBN winners must sing songs Musical noteThinking face. From Efe to Laycon to Whitemoney Confounded facePensive faceSmirking face. All them songs no make sense at all.”

In his words, @Sonjoe_Kutuh stated; “I heard Whitemoney’s song today. Please I want to apologise to Laycon and Efe.”

However, others are of the opinion that Whitemoney deserves all the accolades for coming up with such a “beautiful song” as against the condemnation accorded the song by some social media users.

Below are some of the reactions gathered on Twitter;

@Olubankoleidowu: “Encourage Whitemoney I don’t think it is that poor for a start.”

@DefaultCj: “I saw the Whitemoney trend and decided to listen and watch the visuals of his new song Selense. Like how do people derive so much joy in thrashing other people’s hard work. No problem if you don’t like the song but don’t spoil it. His message was clear, production perfect, visuals perfect.”

@Chydee: “All of you saying mean stuff about Whitemoney’s song are liars. Detty liars. Unless it’s banter, which is rather unfair. The song is actually a bop. Might not be a monster hit (yet) but e tap die. Liars all of you. But we go dey selense.”

@nzedu1987: “Na only for Twitter una dey criticise Whitemoney’s song… the review on YouTube is great.. 330k views in 3days for someone who is new in the industry..some of your popular 9ja artistes don’t pull such numbers. We need the hate, the critics and the analysis.. make una continue.”

@Miss_hotchic: “325k views in 3 days thus 100k per day, at this we’ll reach 1million in 7 days. Haters are wailing (laughs) hoodlums are streaming (laughs) thus music to my ears.”

