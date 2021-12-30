The Bauchi State Government says it has begun administration of 83,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to stem spread of Omicron variant.

Governor Bala Mohammed, stated this at the inauguration of the mass vaccination exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Mohammed, represented by his deputy, Sen. Baba Tela, said the state government had received 83,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He said that the booster dose would reduce the impact of omicron variant, as 83,000 people were targeted for vaccination in the state.

Mohammed said that 231,000 people had been vaccinated during the first dose and 85,581 under the second dose of the vaccination exercise in the state.

The state government, he said, expended about N21million on procurement of cool chain for preservation of the vaccines, adding that plans had reached advanced stage for the establishment of two molecular laboratories.

He, therefore, directed the 20 local government council chairmen to inaugurate the vaccination exercise in their respective areas.

While commending community and religious leaders for creating awareness and mobilising participation in the exercise, Mohammed lauded development partners for their support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tela alongside Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ibrahim Kashim and the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Adamu recieved their booster shot at the occassion.

