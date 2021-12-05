By Chioma Obinna

No fewer than 3,326,400 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses purchased by the Mastercard Foundation and the Africa CDC through the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative have landed in Nigeria.

The Johnson and Johnson brand of vaccines were allotted to Nigeria through the initiative.

The vaccines, which arrived at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, was received by UNICEF Nigeria.

The agency would be responsible for the logistics and delivery to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) for cold storage and distribution to vaccination centres.

Saving Lives and Livelihoods is focused on the purchase and delivery of more than 65 million vaccines for Africa.

The initiative aims to enable vaccination for millions of people, develop a workforce for vaccine manufacturing, and strengthen Africa CDC’s capacity to oversee a historic vaccination campaign and effectively respond to future outbreaks.

President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, Reeta Roy, said: “Timely delivery of these vaccines underscores the effectiveness of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust. Working with the Africa CDC and multiple organizations, the Mastercard Foundation will support the rollout of vaccinations to millions across the continent. More remains to be done to increase vaccination rates urgently.

“We call on governments, funders, civil society, and others to step forward to save lives and livelihoods in Africa. ‘’

Also, Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa CDC said: “We are steadily picking up momentum in the continental vaccination effort. In September, the first tranche of AVAT-purchased vaccines began rolling out to 39 countries. Now we are announcing the delivery of vaccines purchased through the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative. And we are working hard on the ground to get jabs-in-arms, which is the ultimate measure of success.”

The President of Afreximban, Professor Benedict Oramah, said Afreximbank is proud to have played its part, adding that the arrangement for the supply and distribution of vaccines was configured on the back of a US$2 billion guarantee issued by Afreximbank to the vaccine manufacturers.

