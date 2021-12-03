The people of Orsu Local Government in Imo State have been advised to embrace Peace and Unity in order to resolve its countless number of challenges.

Chief Emeka Adimoha gave the advice while delivering a lecture on “Peace and Unity as important tools for community development” during the maiden edition of the annual gathering organized by the Orsu Local Government Area Development Union (OLGADU) in Lagos.

The Pharmacist and Community Leader, who is the immediate Past Vice President of OLGADU, a union comprising of delegates from the autonomous Communities within the Local Government lamented that the local government has had its share of disunity and absence of peace that has affected its development.

He called on the people to kick against all “enemies” of development. According to him, “it is time to have a handshake and forge ahead as a people of common destiny and purpose to collectively and individually develop Orsu.”

Speaking at the event, Brig. Gen. Anthony Obiwulu called on the people of Orsu to be more tolerant and advised on the need for equity, justice, and fairness. He recommended the setting up of a Peace and Reconciliatory Committee that would have representation from all communities in the Local Government. He made it clear that nothing can be achieved without Peace and Unity.

The President General of OLGADU, Chief HyacinthOkonkwo presented the Six-Point Agenda of the newly elected executive of the Union.

According to him, the core areas of concentration for his administration will be Public Enlightenment, Education Trust Fund, Youth Empowerment through Sports and Skill Acquisition, Cultural Day Celebration, Medical Outreach Programme, and the Building of a Town Hall in Lagos. He called on all well-meaning sons and daughters of Orsu to support the projects for the benefit of the people of the Local Government. Some of the dignitaries in attendance lauded the proposed projects and pledged their support.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Planning Committee and 2nd Vice President of the Union, Hon. Emeka Ezeh thanked the guests in attendance and announced the decision of the Union that the event would be organized annually as a platform for constructive discussions on important issues and a way forward for OLGADU and the people of Orsu Local Government.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Chief Mike Odogwu, High Chief Casmir Emenihe, and Chief Remigius Nwaokonkwo who are Grand Patrons of the Union. Others in attendance were Chief Fred Akweke(1st Vice President), Barrister Ifeanyi Unaeze (Legal Adviser), Nze Amaechi Onuoha (PRO), Chief Leonard Obi (Financial Secretary), Chief Okwuchukwu Okafor, Mr. Vincent Okorie, among others.