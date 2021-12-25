Governor Seyi Makinde

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Oyo State counterpart, Mr Seyi Makinde, on his 54th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, commended Makinde for his audacious achievements in human capital and infrastructural transformation of his state.



He described Makinde as an astute politician and successful businessman who brought his many years experience in private sector engagement to public service.

The governor also extolled Makinde for his patriotic and unrelenting service to his state and the nation, and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom to sustain his good works for the people.

“Your focus and commitment to your administration’s four-point agenda of expansion of the economy of the state through agriculture value chain; security; health; and education has created a vibrant economy for the people of Oyo State.

“Specifically, I must commend you for the award of contracts for 299 primary healthcare centres across electoral wards and for the ongoing Oyo Independent Power Project (IPP), which would contribute to the economic revolution in the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with you, an outstanding professional, astute businessman and my brother governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, as you attain 54 years.

“On this auspicious occasion, I celebrate with your family, associates and friends and to thank

Almighty God for your life which has been marked by remarkable accomplishments,” he stated.