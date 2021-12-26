Uche Nwosu

By Chinonso Alozie

Suspected gunmen on Sunday morning abducted the Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Vanguard gathered the incident happened at about 11: 55 am at the front of St Peter’s Anglican Church in Eziama in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said the armed men numbering over 10 ten, were seen shooting sporadically in the air before they dragged Nwosu into a white bus and drove to an unknown destination.

He said: “He was dragged out from the church as he was coming out and put in a car and drove away to an unknown place. They shot severally before picking Nwosu. Everywhere is hot now. They are men armed up to 10.”

At the time filling this report, tension has taken over the atmosphere of the Eziama Obiere community in Nkwerre local government, the home town of Nwosu.

When Vanguard called the State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hissani, his phone number was switched off. We went forward to call the State Police Public Relations Officer, PORO, Mike Abattam and he did not pick his phone.

It was however gathered from unconfirmed sources that Nwosu might have been whisked away by security agencies.