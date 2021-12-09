Ondo NYSC boss, Mrs. Victoria Ani

By Arogbonlo Israel

The NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani has said that the future of Nigeria is promising contrary to beliefs that it is over for the country.

The State Coordinator made the statement while monitoring the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) hands on training of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ (Stream II) corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

Giving reason to support her assertion, Mrs. Ani who spoke with enthusiasm, said she was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt whatsoever that the crop of youths graduating from institutions of higher learning in recent years are determined to take the country out of the woods.

“Let it be known in all the nooks and crannies of this country and even beyond our shores that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be strengthened and its coast enlarged to accommodate more skill sets than we presently have because nothing can stop the youths from possessing their possessions.

READ ALSO: NYSC Scheme commended for leading roles in overcoming critical challenges

“No one can develop our economy or our great country for us. The economies of the world we are all talking about today started somewhere and they did not neglect or abandon their youths. NYSC will continue to bridge the gap and provide necessary training and logistics till we get there,” she said.

The NYSC Ondo boss called on the parents and guardians to encourage their children to key into the programme and learn one or two skills and vocations that will make them comfortable and independent during the service year and beyond.

Mrs. Ani disclosed that NYSC is intensifying efforts to get more collaborators under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative so that the Secretariat will have state of the art facilities at the SAED Training Centre located within the premises of NYSC Zonal Office in Akure.

“We shall continue to seek the support of, and collaborate with credible agencies and institutions to provide machinery and enhanced training for the graduate youths who are determined to be job and wealth creators, and corpreneurs that will become the next Mike Adenugas (Globacom), Aliko Dangotes (Dangote Cement), Femi Otedolas (Forte Oil) and Innocent Chukwumas (Innoson Motors),” she concluded.