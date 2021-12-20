The Open Society for Good Governance (OSGG) has welcomed the proposed National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund describing it as a catalyst for youth empowerment and development in Nigeria.

The group, in a statement today, said the Trust Fund will potentially deal with graduate unemployment and enhance the welfare of staff.

Recall that the NYSC Trust Fund Bill (Establishment, etc.) last week scaled the first reading at the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Hon. Akinfolarin Mayowa representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo constituency in Ondo State, if passed, the Bill, 2021 (HB.1795) will among others provide sustainable source of funds for NYSC, Skill Acquisition training and provision of startup capital to Corps Members as well as train and retrain the personnel of the NYSC.

Throwing its weight behind the Trust Fund, the Open Society for Good Governance commended the lower chamber for considering the bill.

According to the group, the NYSCTF will bridge the funding gap in the skill and entrepreneurship development drive of the NYSC.

It, therefore, commended the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig-Gen Shuaib Ibrahim for his ingenuity in conceiving and proposing the establishment of the Trust Fund.

The group further noted that the DG has yet again displayed an unalloyed commitment to the cause of nation-building.

The Open Society for Good Governance, however, called on well-meaning Nigerians, relevant stakeholders and critics to embrace the Trust Fund.