…PDP National Secretary takes centre stage in Imo

…Senator Araraume silent, Ihedioha shows support for Okorocha

…Uzodimma needs political deliverance – APGA

By Chinonso Alozie

Imo State political gladiators have started alignment and realignment to different political camps ahead of the 2023 governorship election of Imo state.

Vanguard gathered Wednesday in Owerri, that the incidents surrounding the arrest of former Imo state, Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, last Sunday by security operatives at Nkwerre local government area, has heated the political atmosphere of the state for 2023.

The events saw perceived political opponents of Okorocha now visit him at his Spibat mansion in Owerri to sympathise with him and have a political handshake.

One of them was the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Samdaddy Anyanwu, who has not only visited the Okorocha but also some of the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, to woo them to join the PDP, in Imo.

This move has also appeared to have rattled the camp of the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma.

Samdaddy for the past 3 days has become the centre of attraction for Imo politics ahead of 2023, following how he has been visiting some political stakeholders including some of them who abandoned the PDP, due to issues they had with the former governor Emeka Ihedioha’s camp in the PDP. Some of them were threatened with suspension letters. One of them was the immediate past chairman of the party, Charles Ezekwem. Ezekwem abandoned PDP to APC.

However, one of the top political gladiators who have not shown public in sympathising with Okorocha was Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, who is still waiting to be inaugurated as the Board Chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

While Former governor Ihedioha’s supporters have all aligned with the Okorocha’s to condemn the way and manner security operatives arrested and bundled Nwosu from Imo to Abuja.

The Ihedioha’s supporters who are now in forefront of defending Okorocha believed that their boss (Ihedioha) has reconciled his differences with Okorocha, having attended the Uche Nwosu’s mother’s burial, late Jemaimah Nwosu, at Eziama in Nkwerre local government area of the state.

In his short reaction, the state chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, John Iwuala, simply said: ‘Uzodimma needs political deliverance. He deserved mixed prayers so that he can focus and face governance in Imo state.”

