.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the release of Universities’ ranking by the National Universities Commission, NUC, Kings University, Odeomu, Osun State, has been rated 31st best in the country.

The school was also ranked as the 16th best among private universities across the country.

Reacting to the ranking in a statement signed by the school’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Kuku and made available to journalists in Osogbo, she said the ranking is an attestation of the University’s giant strides in research and administration.

“The ranking is a recognition of our University’s giant strides in research, governance, quality of Programmes, faculty, service excellence, and visionary leadership that is ever committed to the ideals of a world-class institution.

“For a university that was established barely seven years ago to come from the rear to outperform its contemporaries in the educational space by being rated 31st overall best university in Nigeria. It has shown that with the tenacious pursuit of excellence and creating enabling environment for both students and staff, such a university can attain a place of honour and preeminence globally in no distant future.

“It was not only an honour that crowned the social investment efforts of the proprietor of the university but an encouragement and a signal that the future of the university system depends on the noble intervention of spirited and well-meaning Nigerians in the private sector to bring back quality into Nigerian higher education system”, the statement reads.

NUC in its 2021 inaugural ratings of Universities, release the ranking of 202 universities it licensed in conjunction with the League of Directors of Academic Planning of All Nigerian universities.

Vanguard News Nigeria