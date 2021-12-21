By Emmanuel Okogba

Ishaq Kayode rewarded Stanley Eguma’s decision to hand him a start in their season opener against Lobi Stars by grabbing the side’s goal that earned them a point on the road.

Kayode’s goal was what caught the eyes in a game played with very high intensity. A curling shot beat the impressive Emeka Onyia in goal for the Pride of Benue, and the young star was rightly delighted with his contribution.

Speaking after the game that ended 1-1, he said, “It’s a very proud moment for me and I’m just so happy.

“It’s a good feeling to score not just my first goal of the new season and it coming on matchday one but also a better feeling that the goal helped the team get a vital away point, so now I’ve done that and I just want to do it more and get that feeling many more times.”

A packed Aper Aku Stadium did not in any way affect the confidence of Ishaq Kayode as the visiting team when he opened scoring in the 27th minute.

“We spoke about it before the game. The Aper Aku Stadium had not been a favourable ground for us having returned empty handed in the last four attempts. We just had to maintain our cool and play our game.

“Lobi Stars had their fan support them, but we said that we just have to play with our confidence, play our game, stick to our game plan and everything will be fine.”

Rivers United will next face Katsina United.

