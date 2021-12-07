By Jimitota Onoyume

Federal Commissioner Representing, Delta state in the National Population Commission, NPC, Sir Richard Odibo has appealed to Nigerians to give truthful answers to questions posed to them by Enumerators and field officers in the ongoing 2nd Pre test exercise in 148 local government areas across the 36 states in the country and the federal capital territory , FCT.

Odibo made the appeal yesterday at a press briefing in Warri, Delta State, saying the exercise had commenced in four local government areas in Delta state. They are Udu, Warri North, Burutu and Ika North East local government areas in the state.

” Some local government areas have been selected across the country for this second Pre test exercise . This is not the real census. Four local government areas have been selected for this pre test exercise in Delta state . We will continue to assess our readiness ahead of when the federal government will announce the date for the national census”, he said.

He further enjoined residents of the various local government areas where the 2nd Pre Test exercise was on in the state to cooperate with the Enumerators and other field officers deployed for the exercise, stressing that they should be truthful with information they supply.

He stressed that the essence of the 2nd pretest exercise was among other things to assess instruments, some of which he said were digital, that would be used for the national head count.

He said he would continue to thoroughly sensitize Deltans on every step taken ahead of the national head count so they could be adequately prepared to participate effectively.

Others who also spoke appealing for active participation in the exercise were the Delta state Coordinator of the 2nd Pre test exercise, Mrs Aigboikhan Rita, the State Director, Mr Aki Emmanuel and Mr Evuarherhe Sylvester.