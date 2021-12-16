North’s problems are beyond Buhari

By Ochereome Nnanna

IF President Muhammadu Buhari had solutions to the problems of the North and Nigeria as a whole, we would have seen them by now.

Leadership is not about riding presidential jets, sitting in an opulent office, signing documents concocted by corrupt civil servants and political appointees, hosting meaningless meetings, allocating funds at will, reading documents written by others which contain little or no ideas flowing from the leader, and deploying the armed forces and security agencies to gratify a selfish ethnic agenda.

A leader is a dynamo from whom power flows in a defined pattern towards set objectives. Leadership of a country like Nigeria is not for ambitious but clueless and tired couch-warmers. It is not a retirement benefit.

You need to be knowledgeable to lead a country like Nigeria. Knowledge here is not just academic or experiential. You must know and understand the country you seek to lead. Nigeria’s endowments, critical advantages, socio-political and economic complexities and place in Africa and the world at large demand leadership by the very best and most meritorious among us.

Unfortunately, Buhari was chosen not because he had demonstrated meritorious qualification to lead and fix Nigeria. He was chosen because he had enough ethnic and religious appeal in the North to join up with another partner who had enough ethnic appeal in the South West to create a coalition strong enough to push out an ethnic minority incumbent from the smallest state in Nigeria.

When Buhari came to power, he decided that only Northerners and South Westerners who supported him deserved the goodies of the Nigerian commonwealth. In the past six and half years, he has pursued his Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda with a single-minded commitment.

Virtually every post that matters is in Arewa/Fulani hands. The armed forces, security and police as well as state policies are being deployed to force indigenous populations to give up their lands for the settlement of pastoralists even in areas where they have no ancestral roots.

But in spite of all these, the North remains the most insecure part of Nigeria. All the violence in Nigeria are linked to Northerners, mainly Fulani. In spite of what their kinsman has done for them, is it not funny that even some Fulani leaders still claim they are being marginalised? Is it not strange that with all the forces of coercion in Northern hands, the North remains the most terrorised and unsafe part of the country?

The reason for this is not farfetched. Buhari’s obvious nepotism means all hands are not on deck! For Nigeria to be safe, all Nigerians must be committed to its safety. When you alienate 249 out of estimated 250 ethnic groups from the sense of ownership or belonging in the country, they will remove their hands from the proverbial deck, leaving you to go it alone.

When an ethnic group is left to paddle the affairs of the country, they will develop intra-clan intrigues and factions and engage in infighting among themselves. The insecurity in the North cannot be fixed because of this factor. But watch what will happen when we get a leader who carries everyone along and gives everyone a sense of belonging and ownership of Nigeria. Insecurity will disappear like a charm because all hands will come back on deck.

The network of intra-ethnic and sect conspiracies currently sabotaging military plans will be rooted out and neutralised. In the same light, only a good leader who will carry everybody along can fix the economy because he will bring all capable hands on deck. He won’t just allocate jobs to kinsmen and women.

Therefore, in 2023, let us look for that leader irrespective of where he or she comes from. If it is a she, the better. Nigeria’s military-foisted operational template has expired. We need someone who is smart and selfless enough to reorder the country without pandering to regional dominance.

Will the North be ready to support this manner of change? Is the North ready to work with the rest of the country, eschewing their colonial master-like entitlement mentality which sees the South as North’s colony? Is the North ready to live and let live?

The North and South must come out to a level field and agree to work together toward one nationhood. Otherwise, no one will be able to put out the fire that burns the North from within its bowels.

The North believed that Buhari was their messiah. They gave him their fanatical support. But in handing over the commonwealth of Nigeria to the North, especially the Fulani ethnic group, Buhari lost all ability to solve even the North’s basic problems.

Let it be a lesson!

Enuda College rises again!

Enuda College, my alma mater, was founded in 1954 through the contributions of frontline Abiriba businessmen and the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union, ACIU. It played a leading role in educating promising young men and women of Abiriba and the former Bende Division toward the independence of Nigeria. One of its proud products is retired Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, Nigeria’s first Chief of General Staff.

After a most glorious era, Enuda went into decline. Most part of the school became dilapidated. Several efforts to revamp it failed. Some time last year, the Enuda High School Alumni Association, EHSAA, was revived. A most successful membership register has been re-established under the able leadership of Chief Nwaka Inem (Enyi Oha of Abiriba) as President.

On December 31, 2021, a N1 billion fundraiser to rebuild the school will be launched at the Enuda Football Field. Dignitaries such as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, retired Commodore Ukiwe (Ochiagha of Abiriba), Prof. A. O. Anya, Senator Orji Kalu, Emeka Nwajiuba and others will be in attendance, under the watch of HRH, Eze K.K. Ogbu II, the Enachioken of Abiriba.

I will be there. Join us.

