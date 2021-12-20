Soldiers

By Ibrahim Hassan

Ex-servicemen of the Nigerian military on Monday in Kaduna, staged a peaceful protest over the non-payment of their entitlements by the Federal Government.

They stormed some major streets in Kaduna metropolis, holding placards with messages about their plight and worries in recent years.

A retired Colonel who did not want his name in print, said they were more than 30 of them, “united by the same faith.”

Journalists were told that part of the ” demands of the demonstrators includes an immediate payment of 24 months minimum wage increment, security debarment allowance, a refund of deductions from medically discharged retired servicemen, an automatic Armed Forces slot for qualified children of retired servicemen among others.”

“The Protesters promised to storm Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the Kaduna state government house to register their displeasure and submit their demands to the Governor. They also promise to continue protesting until their demands are met.”

