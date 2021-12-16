…I will give my all for Ayade to finish well — Arc Ndem

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River governor ,Prof Ben Ayade has disclosed that the state does not belong to any single person or group but to the people adding that no one can determine the faith and destiny of the people except God.

Ayade made the disclosure on Thursday during the decamping of Arc ,Bassey Ndem, and others from PDP to the All Progressives Congress in Calabar.

He maintained that there was no more opposition in the state as the movement of the three giants indicates that PDP was empty and opposition completely dead in the state.

His words :” Cross River state doesn’t belong to an individual but to the people and no group or group of persons can determine the faith and destiny of our people except God .

“The arrogance and sarcasm of prolonged stay in government comes with it’s negativistic impact .There is more opposition in Cross River state ,APC is in complete control.

“I come with a clinical truth ,we cane to a critical point where we needed to socket to the centre ,anyone who thought otherwise ,me er means well for our us .

“The three giants who have moved today have their roots in all parts of the state ,with intellect ,grassroots support and more ,now we have them in APC ,PDP is empty nothing is left .

“Politics is a social engineering to bring value to your people and that exactly what we stand for , I stand for fairness ,equity and by that you know what I mean by that ,Ayade said .

Speaking earlier the Chairman of the APC in Cross River , Alphonsus Eba Esq said the “tsunamic” movement was an equivocal manifestation that God answered has answered their prayer noting that they prayed that He takes away all liabilities and replace them with political assets .

Eba said :” When we entered office 60 days ago we went to the mountain to pray that God should take away liabilities and desperate souls front our party and replace them with political assets .

“What we experiencing today is an equivocal manifestation that our prayers have been answered by God,APC is on a voyage of splendour.We have given a fatal blow to oligarchy and we have send the opposition into state of oblivion,” Eba said.

On his part ,former Commissioner for Lands ,Arc Bassey Ndem who was amongst those who joined the APC said he moved for two reasons , integrity and also to support governor Ayade to finish strong.

” I am coming into the APC for two reasons one is to for integrity,which governor Ayade has affirmed in different fora that he believes in rotation ( zoning) I am not in doubt that the governor will stand by that because he is a man of proven integrity.

“Secondly , governor Ayade needs to be supported to finish strong as it concerns all the projects and programmes ,those project belongs to the people ,he must be supported, and I will give my sweat ,blood ,cash and all to make sure he finishes strong,” Ndem said

