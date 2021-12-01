By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Delta State and the Maritime Academy of Nigeria , MAN, in Akwa Ibom state are to collaborate to enhance training capacity in the Maritime Industry.

Vice Chancellor of NMU, Professor Emmanuel Adigio spoke on the collaboration when he led a team from his University to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria , noting that collaboration was a veritable instrument for progress among nstitutions..

He said they were at the Maritime Academy to seek partnership on how to step up quality in Maritime training , security , oil.and gas related issues.

“We are here to build synergy , to see how together we can build a better Maritime Industry and also to follow the trend in the Maritime sector as it will be of great benefit to both institutions.”, he said.

He said the NMU will benefit largely from some.of the facilities in the MAN, particularly in the area of training, capacity building .

He further thanked the Rector of the institution, Commodore Duja Emmanuel, rtd for the reception.

The Rector , enjoined management and staff of the NMU to continue to cooperate , stressing that cooperation was at the root of the success story of MAN.

He said his institution would also offer free accommodation and reduced fees to cadets of NMU that would come for mandatory short courses there.

In another development , ten cadets of the NMU were among top twenty in the just concluded Warri , Effurun Peace Marathon.