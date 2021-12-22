By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

At least nine persons, including six women, two men and a baby were allegedly kidnapped along Okpokwu Agamede in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Monday evening.

It was learnt that the abductees boarded a commercial tricycle otherwise known as ‘keke napep’ when their captors waylaid them and took them to an unknown destination.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers later released the two men, a nursing mother and her baby, but kept the remaining five women in their custody.

The Parish Priest of the St Mary’s Catholic Church, Odenigbo Eha-Amufu, Rev Fr Emma Nnadi, who broke the news to a WhatsApp group of reverend fathers and monsignors yesterday morning wrote “Good morning dear Msgr/Frs.

“Yesterday evening, kidnappers stormed one of my outstations, Okpokwu, and kidnapped 8 persons, (2 men, 6 women and a baby). They later freed the men and a woman with her baby. With them now are 4 of my CWO members of the outstation including their chairlady.

For now, nothing has been heard about them.

“Keep them and all of us in your prayers, pls.”

Other sources from the affected community who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity also confirmed that the incident has enveloped the whole community in fear.

This is even as Rev Fr Titus Ogbu, who was returning from the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, where he is doing a diploma programme in Education was equally kidnapped within the pipeline axis along Eha-Amufu Road in the same council area.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, denied the incident.

“I don’t have such report,” he said.

