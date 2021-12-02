.

“A lot of the security challenges we experience in Nigeria today will be resolved in due course.

“This country will be stronger and greater, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said in Abuja on Thursday.

He was responding to remarks made by members of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, who visited him.

“We must never relent in ensuring that we keep to the ideals of the country and we don’t lose sight of what we are trying to achieve here.

“The president has always remained steadfast and focused in resolving the problems of the country beginning with security.

“He is a steady hand; he is unflappable, he is not panicky, he is focused and looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions,’’ Osinbajo said.

“People who suggest that the country breaks up, whatever may be the reason for their views, are certainly not correct and we must say so to them at every turn.

“The unity of this country is important for all of the different ethnicities, religions, everybody. Whatever the group or ideology, unity is important for every one of us.

“It is wrong for a country that is the largest economy in Africa and definitely going to be one of the largest economies in the world, to start thinking in terms of fragmenting itself.

“If you fragment, the problems are going to multiply, poverty will multiply,’’ the vice-president added.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the visiting group, Usman Ibrahim, commended Osinbajo for his commitment to leadership and promotion of national unity.

Ibrahim said Osinbajo’s performance in office, his excellence, humility, loyalty, industry, professionalism and dedication to duty were enviable.

He pledged the loyalty and support of the group for the actualisation of the objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“We appreciate you for your sacrifices and commitment to the actualisation of the `Next Level’ agenda, especially your commitment towards improving the welfare of the downtrodden through the platforms of “Tradermoni’’ and “Marketmoni’’, programmes.

Ibrahim told the vice-president about the forthcoming launch of a compendium showcasing the achievements of the Buhari’s administration across different sectors.