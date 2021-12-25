…Tasks officers to be agents of peace

By Dapo Akinrefon

Director-General of NATFORCE, Dr. Baba Mohammed has urged Nigerians to remain optimistic, assuring that Nigeria’s security challenges would not last long.

He also noted that the NATFORCE bill would soon be passed and upgraded to Commission status.

In a statement by the DG’s office, Mohammed congratulated Christians in Nigeria and across ECOWAS member states on the occasion of the 2021 Christmas celebration, acknowledging that this season symbolizes hope for humanity.

The DG urged citizens to emulate God’s love to mankind and replicate same by helping to make Nigeria illegal arms, ammunition and light weapons free and peaceful in the spirit of this season.

The DG also noted that the bill has passed the first and second reading, currently awaiting the final stage to give NATFORCE the required legal framework and backing to carry out its activities as required.

He further explained that as a legally recognized Organization, NATFORCE when fully established, will hence be known as National Commission (NATCOM) and is independent from any other Agency or Center. It is an Organization with unique community based structures and mandate as agreed by the leaders of the ECOWAS member states.

He stated that the National Assembly has made significant progress on the bill since the beginning of this year and has assured Nigerians of their commitment to expedite the process because the establishment of NATFORCE/NATCOM is critical to our national security.

The DG directed officers to refrain from granting media interviews or making press statements without first obtaining permission from the DG’s office. He thanked the officers for their dedication and patriotism in helping in the elimination of illegal arms, ammunition, and light weapons in West Africa, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to Nigeria’s Safety and security, adding that despite obstacles, the President had remained unwavering in this cause and has made some appreciable success.

He stated that there has been remarkable and notable advancement in security agencies growth, development and officers’ welfare improvement under the Buhari administration.