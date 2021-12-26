



The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) says Nigeria’s politics is going through fundamental changes to institute enduring progressive governance.

The PGF, the umbrella body of governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the declaration in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

The statement was issued to congratulate Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, its chairman on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

It was signed by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on behalf of the forum.

“The PGF joins the family of Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman, PGF, people and government of Kebbi State and party members across Nigeria, especially in APC states, to celebrate the 60th birthday of our distinguished leader.

“The politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance.

“As our chairman, you have been able to inspire us to evolve initiates to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria,’’ it stated.

The Forum acknowledged and commended Bagudu’s leadership, vision and commitment to the development of the APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It also acknowledged Bagudu’s initiatives to ensure sustained unity among the team of Progressive Governors.

It rejoiced with the Kebbi State governor and reaffirmed the commitment of the forum to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari.

It noted that the President Buhari’s administration was rolling out programmes to strengthen the capacities of governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty.

The Forum congratulated Bagudu, stating that it would always look up to him for inspiring guidance.

In a separate statement, Gov. Bagudu congratulated Gov. Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State on his 62nd birthday on behalf of Progressive Governors Forum.

He stated that the Nasarawa State governor was ensuring good governance in the state through insightful and resolute inputs and had stood out like a shining light.

“Along with the people of Nasarawa State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nasarawa State and at the national level,’’ Bagudu added. (NAN)