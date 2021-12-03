By Jimoh Babatunde, DUBAI

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, has said the creative industry is an important one in the country, with a revenue of about 4.5 billion dollars.

Speaking at the ARISE Fashion Show 2021 holding at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, he said the Federal Government was doing everything possible to support the creative sector.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the bankers’ committee the opportunity of revamping the National Theatre.

READ ALSO: Buhari tasks youth on creative power

Emefiele said that the project is costing the Bankers committee over 100 billion dollars.

“We do hope that with the development of four creative hubs — the film, fashion, music and IT — at the National Theatre, from next year we will begin to have fashion shows like we are having here there,” Emefiele added.

He said they believed the youths will make use of the four creative hubs at the National Theater to develop themselves and earn money for the country.

He added that the government is building infrastructure to develop the creative sector.

Emefiele revealed that they created the creative fund and financing that will make it possible for talented youth to get financing for their businesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria