Frontline Presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has promised to make Nigerians happy and proud if he becomes their President.



The former President of the Senate who is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the declaration when he received the League of Nigerian Youth for Equity and the League of Young Women Club who paid him courtesy visit in his office.



Anyim said the problem in the country was that a large number of people are losing hope, feeling that they have no stake in the country.



“When I become the President of this country, you will be proud to be called a Nigerian”, Anyim assured.



Harping on the oneness of Nigeria, Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation said, “a greater and better Nigeria will serve all of us better.”



He thanked the groups for their support adding that he would count on them when full campaigns are allowed to commence.



In his response, Alhaji Mohamed Lawan, leader of the League of Nigerian Youth for Equity said the group was supporting Anyim’s ambition because of his track record of good performance.



He also said that the “unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct and non negotiable, as such, all the stakeholders i.e, major ethnic groups must have a sense of belonging in the governance and leadership structure.



“The Igbo nation forms the third leg of the tripod he said and they have been deliberately shut out of the leadership of the country”, warning “that the tripod should not be allowed to collapse.” In the same vain,



Chief (Mrs) Lilian Cosmos, leader of League of Young Women Club said Nigeria needs a president with open and accommodating heart like Anyim.



Nigeria, she said needs new leadership which she said Anyim represents hence her group had resolved to work for the emergence of the former senate president as Nigeria’s president in 2023.