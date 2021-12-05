Dutch heavyweights, Ajax of Armsterdam have signed 18-year old Nigerian-eligible midfielder Gibson Yah on a two year deal.

The youngster joins the Dutch champions after a fantastic and outstanding season withi Jong Ajax.

Gibson Yah, whose parents have Nigerian heritage being they hail from Edo State, is delighted to pen his first professional contract with the Dutch side, saying they are “the most beautiful club in Holland,” in a contract that will see him play for the Holland giants until June 2022 with an option for additional year.

The highly rated 18-year old midfielder joined the first team after impressing for the youth side, Jong Ajax. His progress through the ranks of the youth team to the first team has been applauded, and the yougster hopes to make use of this opportunity.

The de Godenzonen’s as Ajax are fondly called (Sons Of The Gods) priority in the transfer window in recent seasons has been to bring in young talent before they reach their peak, allowing them to double their value at the club, such players include Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek, Kasper Dolberg and Barcelona-bound Frenkie de Jong, who joined Ajax as a 17-year-old.

The 18-year old Gibson Yah who is currently injured is concentrating all his efforts on recovering as fast as he can, so he can start getting to grip with the senior team players, and deliver top performances on the pitch as quickly as possible.

“I want to become a reliable player at this club. A player the trainer can count on,”Gibson Yah vowed.

So far, Gibson Yah has no appearance for both nations at competitive level but that could be a thing of the past if he proves himself in the first team of Ajax.

Besides, the Dutch Eredivisie powerhouse Ajax is home to Nigeria football superstars of the past like Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and Tijjani Babangida, and Gibson Yah hopes to emulate them.