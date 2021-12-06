By Elizabeth Osayande

The trio of Nigerian journalist, Abiose Adelaja Adams alongside Zimbabwe journalists, Charles Saki and Lenin Tinashe Chisaira, all 2020/2021 Fellows of Bertha Fellowship recently organised a media exchange programme for journalists in Nigeria.

Mrs. Adelaja Adams, Senior Programme Officer, Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation, and host of the exchange programme held at Amber Residence, Ikeja, explained that the two days training was to share their experiences as Bertha Fellows in covering environmental issues; and also get other journalists to do more investigative stories on environment, especially as its relates to climate change.

The Senior Programme Officer, TheCable Newspaper Journalism Foundation, who shared her experience of her investigation in Ogoni land titled:” Investigation: Unpaid salaries, communal conflict slowing down Ogoni cleanup exercise stated that : ” It is imperative we tell our stories not through the lense of foreigners but through our experiences. By so doing, we will have more impact and change.

“This training is organised with my colleagues and Fellows of the Bertha Fellowship to create a synergy and support system where we all as journalists will get better resources in reporting environmental issues, especially as it relates to climate change. ” Adelaja Adams reiterated.

While Charles Saki, Programs Officer – Community Radio Harare ,CORAH, spoke on : African Resources Management: changing the narratives,”; Lenin Tinashe Chisaira expoused on ” Understanding environment laws.

The training also saw journalists tasked on doing more indepth reporting on environment, alongside seeking collaboration and partnerships with their colleagues and organisations.