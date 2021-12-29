By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Sunny Onuesoke has said that Nigeria had a better economy under PDP.

According to him, “Under PDP, you had a government that listened, had rule of law and you could protest without fear. The cost of living was way better, unemployment was far lesser, insecurity was contained to an area, electricity supply and charges were way better.

“But today, you are dying yet can’t cry. You dare to cry, you end up behind bars. Egg of N20 now sells for N70-N80 naira. Indomie of N20 now sells for N80-N99. Pure water of N5 now sells for N20-N30. An electricity bill of N1, 500, is now N40, 000 with no light.”

Reacting to recent outburst by Transport Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi against former President Goodluck Jonathan, Onuesoke said it was attempt to divert attention of Nigerians from the failure of this present administration.

Onuesoke wondered how it ispossible that the money left behind by the ex-President couldn’t sustain Nigerian for three weeks just as he queried where they saw money to sustain the economy for the past years.

He said it is embarrassing that a government that has ruled for two terms keep blaming a government that ruled for only one term, asking when will the present government stop the blame game and concentrate on fulfilling the promises they made to Nigerians.