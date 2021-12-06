The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says the Nigerian army has remained resolute in tackling the myriad of security challenges in different parts of the country.

Yahaya stated this known in Abuja on Monday at the opening of the 2021 Chief of Army Staff Conference with the theme, “Building Nigerian Army’s Capacity in Combating Emerging Security Threats in a Joint Operating Environment”.

He said the military committed to tackling the enormous security challenges across the six geopolitical zones.

These, he said, ranged from increased banditry and kidnapping, activities of the proscribed Indigeneous Peoples of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network and wanton killings.

Yahaya said the army had continued to record remarkable successes in all areas of operations aimed at protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

According to him, though “maintaining the peace is more challenging than winning the war”, the Army remains resolute in bringing the myriads of security challenges to a logical conclusion favourable to the nation.

“The Nigerian army in the preceding quarters of 2021, faced daunting challenges that made it more robust in achieving its mandate.

“It is therefore the Nigerian Army’s resolve to continue to discharge its constitutional roles toward ensuring peace and stability in every part of the country.

“I wish to assure Mr President and the good people of Nigeria that the army is ever ready at all times to defend our democracy and the territorial integrity of our nation,” Yahaya said.

The COAS said that the army’s performance in the conduct of operations had been greatly sustained and improved with the efficient procurement and induction of military hard and software across all theatres of operation.

He said a substantial number of military wares had been deployed especially for Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West, to further enhance the tempo of operations.

According to him, the Nigerian army has within the year, also undertook military exercises across the country to enhance the capacity of troops to tackle emerging security challenges.

“These exercises namely Exercise Still Water, Exercise Golden Dawn and Exercise Enduring Peace which are ongoing, were designed to transmute into real time operations to address security challenges being experienced across the country.”

Yahaya attributed the successes recorded by Nigerian army in its operations to constant training, sourcing additional equipment locally and enhanced focus on research and development.

According to him, a total of 10 AFVS, 37 B vehicles and 777 small arms and light weapons as well as seven 155mm artillery guns were repaired, refurbished and remodified locally.

“Importantly, we are delighted to showcase to Mr President, our innovative and inventive products achieved through robust research and development efforts in the drive towards building our military industrial complex.

“Mr President Sir, we are indeed honoured and delighted to have you in our midst to unveil the Nigerian-made RPG 7, which is an entirely indigenous production effort from start to finish,” the COAS said.