.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

National chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu has decried the spate of killings going on across the country owing to activities of kidnappers and terrorists, likening the development to a country in a war situation.

The former Senate President said PDP succeeded in securing Nigeria while it was in power and called on citizens to team up with the party to oust the All Progressives Congress, APC , from power in 2023.

Sen. Ayu stated this at the weekend at the party’s headquarters, Abuja during the Annual General Meeting of the PDP Press Corps.

He said: “We are virtually in a war situation in Nigeria today. We are fighting bandits. We are fighting kidnappers, we are fighting all sorts of bandits and extremists who are killing, raping our mothers and daughters. None of you can sleep with your eyes closed because you are always wondering whether you are going to make it to the next day. You have to keep on highlighting these problems because the government has the fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“We have a retired General as President and we taught these things will improve. We don’t need to talk as a political party or as an opposition, but you know exactly what is happening in our country is threatening even the very unity and existence of our country. I think you need accurate reporting of the events, which are not very glorious” he said.

Accompanied by members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, Ayu recalled practising journalism at a younger age and challenged journalists not to be deterred by the risks the noble profession faces particularly in this part of the world.

He added that the PDP during its days in office was opposed to dictatorship and pledged his readiness to partner with the media to draw the attention of the international community to the ills allegedly perpetrated by the incumbent administration.

“What we have fought against all along in this country is that we don’t want any institutionalized dictatorship. We want a country where people should be free to express their views, go about their businesses. And I believe the Nigerian media from history right from the time of independence has played a very very glorious role. They fought for independence. They sustained that fight, even during the military takeover. Some journalists lost their lives.

“If you remember the Dele Giwas. They lost their lives to what they believed in, for the love of the profession. I call on you to be courageous to follow in the footsteps of your forefathers in the profession. You will definitely make sacrifices.

“We have to educate not only Nigerians but also the international community, with your accurate reporting, of what we are trying to do as a party because it is only an informed electorate that makes the right choices. We believe we are here to offer Nigerians an alternative to what is going on today. But I think in the first 16 years, we did let’s say 100 or 90 per cent but are much more determined to do better than what we did before”.

Vanguard News Nigeria