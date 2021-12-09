…as envoy considers establishing tractor manufacturing plant

By Gabriel Ewepu

HOPE seems to rise for the nation’s agricultural sector as Nigeria and Belarus explore ways to boost food production, Wednesday, in order to attain status of self-sufficiency in food production and also as food exporting country.

Speaking on possible areas to quickly explore and hit the ground running, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, received the Belarus business delegation led the Special Envoy of the President of Belarus, Col. Gen Victor Sheiman, at headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja.

Abubakar assured his visitors Nigerian Government’s commitment to synergise with the Republic of Belarus in exploring the vast agricultural, economic and technical opportunities his country has for the mutual benefits of both countries.

The Minister also pointed that self sufficiency in food production remains key to development of any country.

The meeting had in attendance the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Richard Adebayo; and Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and others from the oil and gas sector including Technical Directors of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

He said: “For any country to develop, and there must be self sufficiency in food, if possible export like Belarus that is where we want to be.”

“We will further strengthen collaboration with Belarus in areas including agriculture, trade and industry, security and oil and gas.”

He also acknowledged Belarus for advanced technology that has boosted mechanized farming along the value chains, which also she is being one of the best in the manufacturing and production of tractors in the world.

He added that Belarus is one of the leading countries in the production of high quality fertilizers with about 30 per cent production capacity globally.

Earlier, the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Belarus, Col. Gen Victor Sheiman, said a tractor manufacturing plant will be established in Nigeria to take agricultural mechanisation to the next level.

Sheiman also pointed that his country’s collaboration with Nigeria will impact more in the area of agric mechanization, which the tractors and accessories would be of high quality.

He also mentioned that human capacity building and development of farmers will be a focused area, especially on how to operate tractors, service centers, and repairs of the machines.

He also explained that a tractor manufacturing plant to be assembled in Nigeria will be consequently after an initial 3 year implementation period, 2022-2025 of collaboration in the supply of quality tractors to Nigeria.

According to the Belarus envoy, his country has the capacity and expertise to partner with Nigeria particularly in agriculture, trade and investment and defence even to other sectors of the economy.

Therefore, requested the setting up of a working group across sectors of the Nigerian economy and with his country’s team for a smooth and transparent process.