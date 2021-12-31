Community of media houses and practitioners across the Niger Delta region will be meeting in Warri, Delta State, to deliberate on topical issues, and also develop a strategic roadmap for the industry.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting organised by GbaramatuVoice Media Group, involves media practitioners cutting across the print, electronics, broadcast, social media amongst others.

The event will as well honour outstanding journalists and media practitioners for exemplary services as well as reflect on the milestones covered despite the challenges and confliction of the global pandemic.

According to the convener, Mr. Jacob Abai, the event will string together critical headwinds and advisory for innovative technologies in information gathering, management and prospects in 2022 and beyond.

Abai who is also the CEO of GbaramatuVoice Media Group, further stated that, “It is pleased to invite you to the Niger Delta Annual Dinner/Workshop 2021.

“The event will gather a community of media houses and media practitioners in the Niger Delta region to assess critical heads up in the news industry in 2021 and to develop new planks of approach to position the media as critical umpire and to deliberate on grounds covered in the critical task of news gathering, news reporting and news management.

“The event is slated for January 6, 2022, at Bon Hotel, Warri, Delta State, starting by 10.00am.”

GbaramatuVoice, established in 2015, has grown into a global multi-media organization with newspapers, websites, and apps serving millions of readers around the world as an important media in the Niger Delta. The newspaper shoulders an even more significant responsibility as it continues its quest to serve as a bridge between Niger Delta communities and the rest of the world.