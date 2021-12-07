The Niger State House of Assembly has urged the state government to protect and save tertiary institutions in the state from collapse.

Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Bawa, made the call during the 2022 budget screening proposals for Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) in Minna on Monday.

He expressed worry that many tertiary institutions in the state were finding it difficult to survive due to inadequate release of funds to run them and execute projects.

“Some of our tertiary institutions are already collapsing, and this will affect the state negatively.

“Therefore, we must all join hands together to sustain our tertiary institutions,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Ahmad Bello, member representing Agwara Constituency, noted that the low performance of tertiary institutions in the state was due to inadequate funding, adding that there was the need for urgent intervention.

“We cannot continue to approve the budget and in the end, all we see and hear is zero performance; we need to look at the previous performance before approving a new budget,” he said.

Mr Mohammed Haruna, Member representing Bida II, said the committee would come up with a report to the state government to allow tertiary Institutions utilised resources they generated.

Earlier, in his presentation, Dr Musa Sadiq, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, noted that most tertiary institutions in Niger performed poorly due to inadequate funding.

Also, Prof. Yakubu Auna, Chairman of Tertiary Institutions and Provost of College of Education, Minna, appealed to the committee to help facilitate the remittance of five per cent of revenue generated by tertiary institutions to the state board of internal revenue.

He said such remittance would complement the funding from the state for the sustenance of the institutions.

(NAN)