By Lawani Mikairu

The yearly Nigerian Aviation industry award , NIGAV, event organised by the Chairman of Airport Business Summit, Mr Fortune Idu, has received the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika’s commendation.

The minister, who was represented at this year’s event held at the NIGAV centre, international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos by the Commissioner, Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Engineer Akin Olateru commended the tenacity of Idu in improving and organizing the

annual event.

Aviation agencies, stakeholders and individuals who have contributed to the growth of the aviation sector in the last one year were also honoured at this year’s award ceremony.

Notable among the award categories is the King and Queen of the Air awards contested for by Air hosts and hostesses with a cash price of One Million Naira. The hosts and hostesses were accessed by a live panel of five judges.

While declaring this year’s event open, Sirika said he “appreciate the courage, tenacity, perseverance and professionalism” of the organiser of the NIGAV Award.

According to the Minister, “Every year he keeps improving on what he does, I need us to please learn from this, everybody must think how can I make things better where I work, how can I improve on the processes.”

“And this is what this administration has been doing since inception – ensuring we are solving problems and making things better and also constantly evaluating processes and procedures and to see how we can improve on things.”

He also said that if all stakeholders could think of ways of improving the ” processes” and solve problems, the aviation industry would be improved tremendously.

In his opening remarks, the NIGAV coordinator, Mr Fortune Idu said the award was to inspire industry professionals to strive for excellence.

He also said that “The award, which is tagged as Nigeria’s most prestigious air transport award, has stood as an industry motivating factor for excellence and has also helped to engender healthy competition for safer air service delivery and a promoter of development.”

Idu also explained that the Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) Awards, which was part of the former Nigeria Aviation Conference and Expo and Award event, was now on its 11th edition as the primary independent watchdog of the industry, whose programmes inspire best practice and promote industry excellence.

“The activities that permeate every aviation year are highlighted in the event for building traveler’s confidence and creating a strong and positive perception of the travel industry in Nigeria.”

The well attended event witnessed colourful cultural display by children of the SOS Village, Isolo, Lagos. Airport managers were honoured this year for been able to facilitate the reopening of their various airports after the shut down due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

Notable agencies and heads of agencies and parastals were also recognized at this year’s event.