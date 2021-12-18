The people of the North-East have been called upon to cooperate with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to make the festive season peaceful.

A peace Advocacy Group in the region, North-East Youths Peace Initiative, made the call in a press release on Friday.

The group in a message to commend the Armed Forces of Nigeria for ongoing military operations in the region, solicited the support and cooperation of the people.

NEYPI said that the Christmas season should be a time of sober reflections for the region and the country in general.

The press release signed by the Publicity Secretary, Istafinus Gambo noted that the military under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor needs the cooperation, support and encouragement of the people of the region to make the season peaceful.

According to the press release, “The North-East Youths Peace Initiative appeal to our people in the region to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria to make the season peaceful.

“Christmas exemplifies love and sacrifice which Jesus Christ has shown to the word. Similarly, our military are presently paying a big sacrifice in terms of human and material resources to restore peace and stability in the Northeast.

“We must not allow their sacrifices to be in vain, hence, we must give them all necessary support.

NEYPI appealed to the people to see to the quick resolution of the crisis in the region, saying it has brought untold hardship and massive destruction.

North-East Youths Peace Initiative said that politicians with bad motives should turn a new leaf and support the military’s efforts.

“We are aware that some of our politicians are profiteering from the crisis in the region. We urge them to turn a new leaf as the region, obviously is in desperate need of socio-economic development.

“We also appeal to our youths not to allow themselves to continually be used to destroy our future.”